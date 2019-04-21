Dausi Pledges to Transform Mwanza

By Brian Wasili, MANA

People of Mwanza Central Constituency have been told to expect tangible development once Ncholas Dausi is voted Member of Parliament (MP) for the area in next month’s tripartite elections.

Dausi made the pledge Thursday during a political debate for aspiring MPs for the constituency organised by National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) Trust at Mwanza Community Ground.

“As Mwanza Trading Center is located in this constituency, you should expect it to be transformed by DPP once you elect me as MP on May 21,” Dausi told the audience.

Dausi, who is also Minister of Homeland Security, said the area is not developed because the outgoing MP was not visionary.

He said once he becomes MP for the area he will ensure that the social economic status of people in the district improves.

In an interview after the debate, Dausi said he will ensure that through the leadership of President Arthur Peter Mutharika government should construct a bus terminal at Mwanza Boma.

He said the bust depot will generate revenue for the district council apart from transforming the border town’s outlook.

“I will also bring a new main market at the Boma and others at Kunenekude and Thambani trading centres where farmers will be able to sell their farm produce to earn income,” Dausi explained.

He added that he will facilitate establishment of tangerine processing factory to create value to the fruit which is grown in abundance in the district.

“Many farmers will benefit from the factory as they will make more money. It will also create employment for the youth in the process,” Dausi said.

NICE’s Mwanza District Civic Education Officer Kumbukani Kalulu said he was impressed that all shadow MPs contesting in the area came to the debate.

“I am happy that all the aspiring MPs came to participate in the debate which shows their commitment to serve people of this area,” Kalulu said.

The other shadow MPs were Tadala Lemutala Chinkuyu for United Democratic Front (UDF), Peter Kajoza for Malawi Congress Party (MCP), Lucy Mponda Kampezeni on UTM Party ticket and an independent candidate Moses Bingalasi Walota.

The debate was aimed at giving electorates opportunity to hear what their shadow MPs are going to do for them once elected so that they make informed choices on May 21.