Cyclist Dies in Road Accident

By Vitumbiko Simbeye

A 78-year-old man in Chikwawa on Monday afternoon died after being hit by a speeding vehicle, Police in the district have confirmed.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) on Tuesday, Chikwawa Police Station Public Relations Officer (PRO), Constable Foster Benjamin identified the deceased as Sparrow Namizinga, who met his fate at Maseya Trading Centre along Nchalo-Chikwawa Road.

“While crossing to the right on his bicycle, Namizinga was hit by a cruising Nissan March driven by 24-year-old Esnart Dinyelo.

“Dinyelo was heading to Nchalo when she hit Namizinga who collapsed due to the impact; he died instantly due to severe head injuries,” he said.

The Vehicle registration number CK 6787 suffered some slight dents while the deceased’s bicycle was extensively damaged, according to Benjamin.

The PRO added said Namizinga hailed from Siselo Village in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Katunga’s area in Chikwawa.