Construction of Likoma Jetty inaugurated

By Kenneth Mkandawire, MEC Stringer

People of Likoma and Chizumulu Islands can now breathe a sigh of relief following the official inauguration of the construction of Likoma Jetty by Minister of Transport and Public Works, Jappie Mhango at the foot of Mbuzi Hill on Wednesday.

Mhango, who is also the treasurer general for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), said the four-year project which will cost the government about MK10 billion, is expected to accumulate billions worth of revenue for the nation.

Mhango refuted claims that the project has been initiated on political grounds but rather it is out of the good will for DPP led government in developing the nation.

“This is not just a rhetoric move,” he said. “Our president is a development oriented person, giving Malawians the advancement they need and it has nothing to do with politics.”

He Motor Engil Construction company is the contractor for the project selected as a transparent bidding process.

“We looked at the capacity and competence of the contractor among other invited bids and picked Motor Engil construction company for the impression we got from them,” Mhango explained.

Acting director for the Marine Department, Captain John Mhango said the project is determined to possess a lifespan of more than 50 years despite some challenges of water levels influenced by climatic changes.

“This project is basically a port and we are going to consider all the factors in terms of climate change. Hence, we are looking for a structure that is going to be durable for many years to come.”

The Island’s District Commissioner (DC) Peter Jimusole said he was very excited to witness the tangible step taken towards the fulfillment of the long awaited development project.

“This initiative has come at the very right time and people are excited over it. The T/A and the subjects are happy because this is what they have been expecting.

“The problems we face when trying to embark or disembark from the ship will finally be checked when the project will be finalized,” said Jimusole.

Meanwhile, Motor Engil has since deployed some working machinery on the construction site such as excavators and others and the actual work is expected to commence any time soon.