CNN removes offending headline on description of Lake Malawi as crocodile infested

By Duncan Mlanjira

After the strong condemnation that Malawians expressed over the screaming headline that US-based CNN’s Lauren Kent used over a story which described Lake Malawi as crocodile-infested, the online publication has removed the offensive headline to just ‘He swam for 54 days Lake Malawi to break two world records’.

The earlier report was entitled ‘He swam for 54 days across crocodile-infested Lake Malawi to break two world records’, which Malawians angrily reacted to as a distortion of facts because crocodiles are very rare on open Lake Malawi.

The correction has been welcomed by most Malawians though it did not come with an apology as many wanted CNN to offer.

In his post on Facebook, Onjezani Kenani had asked the Ministry of Tourism to formally protest to CNN over this allegation and that it should retract the story and must publish a full and unconditional apology.

Kenani also tweeted CNN by saying: “Dear @CNN @cnni @cnnbrk. This is fake news, there are no crocodiles in Lake Malawi and you must apologize. Just because it is an African Lake you couldn’t resist being racist and decided to brand it as a “crocodile-infested”. You must retract this article and apologise to Malawians.”

In her support, Beatrice Mkwaila said: “If it was infested how did he last 54 days then” while John Emma Kachere said he has lived in Nkhata Bay along the shores of the beautiful lake for almost his entire life in which he has swam and fished in that lake for a long time and yet, never has he ever seen a crocodile or heard of an attack by one.

“This line of reporting is unacceptable and uncalled for. It is totally infuriating that these giant media institutions always have a knack of displaying Africa in a negative light! This story needs to be taken off the internet,” Kachere said.

Franciwell Phiri said: “It is a very bad image portrayed by people who have never been to Lake Malawi. People who don’t even understand the environment in which crocodiles live and thrive. Such people must first crosscheck with people who have knowledge.”

Blandina Khondowe this was “a very disproportional headline. Coming from a reputable news source this is damaging to the image of Malawi. Our Lake is the centre piece of Malawi Tourism. CNN must provide factual evidence otherwise they must retract the story. And by the way, how did the swimmer survive in a crocodile infested Lake. Rubbish!”

Tobias Kumwenda said: “No wonder we were fed lies that a Mzungu discovered Lake Malawi while the indigenous were living along the same areas for ages.”

According to the Lauren Kent report on CNN, the South African, Martin Hobbs was doing all this for charity for the Smile Foundation, a South African charity that helps children with cleft palates and other facial deformities.

The report said Hobbs had never swum a mile before but he cemented a world record by swimming 361 miles — the full length of Lake Malawi, setting the record longest solo swim in a lake and became the first person to swim the entirety of Lake Malawi after swimming for 54 days in a row.

“The South African swimmer started his athletic career as a competitive off-road biker and marathoner, but after fracturing a disk in his back, he was told he could no longer ride a bike or run. Swimming was the only endurance sport left.

“The open water gave him a way to come back from his devastating injury and also gave him motivation to embark on a new adventure.

He is quoted as saying: “I’ve always wanted to do an African adventure and never got around to it. I didn’t want to be buried one day and be known as the guy who worked very hard and that’s it. It’s nice to leave a legacy behind.”

The CNN report attributes Hobbs as technically breaking the Guinness World Record over this feat on Lake Malawi that spans the entire coast of the eastern African nation.

But the report spoiled everything about this noble adventure by saying the Lake is known for being home to deadly crocodiles, hippos and mosquitoes.

Meanwhile, the CNN report says with two world records under his belt, Hobbs plans to give a series of motivational speeches and possibly write a book as a way to raise more money for Smile.

So far, the charity adventure has raised $10,000 and Hobbs hopes to reach half a million South African rands, about $35,000, as according to the report.