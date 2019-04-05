China Bails Out Malawi’s Flood Victims, Donates Humanitarian Support

The Chinese government has committed to continue supporting households which were affected by flush floods in Malawi.

A total of 868,900 people were affected by floods in March 2019 which left 60 people dead and 86,980 displaced in 15 districts of the country.

Speaking after donating over 6,000 tonnes of rice and US$300,000 as humanitarian aid to Malawi flood victims, Chinese Ambassador to Malawi, Liu Hongyang said China will always stand with Malawi government in providing assistance to floods affected people.

“As a true friend of Malawi, China is always willing to extend a helping hand at the utmost speed whenever there is a need. We share the grief of the Malawian people and we will always stand by you.

“We believe, under the strong leadership of Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika Malawian people will overcome the disaster and rebuild their homes at an earlier date,” said Hongyang

According to Hengyang, On March 19, the Red Cross Society of China, through the Chinese Embassy, donated K36 million to the Department of Disaster Management Affairs of Malawi.

And on March 22, the Chinese community and Chinese Enterprises Chamber Of Commerce also voluntarily donated K38 million for disaster relief.

Malawi President Peter Mutharika declared a state of disaster on March 8 after floods and heavy rains hit some districts in the Southern region.

Meanwhile, Malawi Government through the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) launched the 2019 Flood Response Plan and Appeal. According to the plan, for the country to recover from the disaster needs about K33.5 billion (US$45.2 million).