Chimulirenji hits back at nepotism critics

By Chrissie Mainjeni, MEC Stringer

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) presidential runningmate, Everton Chimulirenji, has retaliated on critics of nepotism, saying government treats every tribe equally.

The remarks come at a time when the governing party is under fire for allegedly promoting nepotism by favoring Lhomwe tribe people in its operating systems.

Opposition parties and the clergy have so far accused the current government administration of appointing people of the Lhomwe tribe in high positions; a claim which government has been dismissing.

Speaking at Namitembe Primary School in Chiradzulu South Constituency on Sunday, Chimulirenji said people should stop making such accusations without basis.

He said there are all tribes in government’s departments and ministries.

“If you look at the Civil Service, you would find that people from all cultural backgrounds are there. So, please, let’s stop circulating rumours. We are one people,” he said.

Chimulirenji, who was the guest of honour at the campaign football bonanza launch of Chiradzulu South by DPP’s parliamentary candidate, Joseph Mwanamvekha, appealed to Malawians to exercise patience, saying development is a gradual process.

“We need to be patient in order to register meaningful development. We cannot do everything pledged in our manifesto in one day,” he said, urging people to vote for Mwanamvekha and the party leadership on May 21 for continued development.

In his turn, Mwanamvekha said he has no political enemy, rather his task is to end social challenges facing people.

He also renewed his commitment to serve the people of Chiradzulu South in the next five years, if voted into power.

He observed that most politicians waste their time castigating others instead of addressing real issues, describing it as a missed opportunity.

“I am glad to say that I have managed to transform this constituency in many sectors for the past five years. This used to be a bushy area with no road networks, no health facilities and water challenges.

“But now we have a modern Chimwawa health centre, more boreholes, good roads and bridges,” he said.

The candidate, who is also agriculture minister, said when he started his political journey in 2014, he made it a point to being the servant of the people, and that is what he has fulfilled.

He pledged to continue developing the area through youth and women empowerment and provision of job opportunities and business loans.

The meeting also saw the launch of the K3 million football and netball trophies.

Some of the DPP officials who attended the meeting include Henry Mussa, Ben Phiri, Bertha Nachuma and Charles Mchacha.