Chimulirenji for Peaceful, Issue-Based Campaign

By MacDonald Ziba and Vincent Khonje

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) presidential running mate, Everton Chimulirenji has highlighted the importance of issue-based campaign amongst political parties to ensure peaceful campaign.

Chimulirenji made the remarks during a campaign trail he held over the weekend in Dowa, Mchinji and Kasungu districts.

The DPP presidential running mate observed that instead of castigating each other politicians need to articulate issues and clearly spell out development activities they would implement to improve people’s lives.

He encouraged the electorate to shun politicians who speak ill of other politicians and embrace those who stress on development.

“It is surprising that when opposition insult the leadership of the country, during campaign periods, we followers tend to cheer up, such type of politicians cannot help you,” he said.

He said if the followers love their political leaders and want to promote peaceful tripartite elections, they should stay away from politicians who use foul language against their rivals.

In Kasungu, Chimulirenji expressed respect for the former head of state and first president, Late Dr Hastings Kamuzu Banda who hailed from the district, saying he was a great man and worthy of everyone’s respect.

He, however, advised the MCP followers to desist from blindly following the party, which he said had abandoned those loyal to the fallen leader.

“I am here in Kasungu where our first president came from and regardless of party affiliation, we all respect Late Dr Banda. Without him, we couldn’t have been where we are.

“The problem lies where most of us feel we must cling to Malawi Congress Party (MCP) despite all the problems people have gone through after the death of Late Dr Banda.

“I feel most of us are not supposed to associate with this party. As I am talking now, most of those who were loyal to Kamuzu Banda(DzooleMwale, Makala Ngozo and Joseph Njovuyalema) have been removed from the party, a thing which Late Dr Banda could not have loved,” said Chimulirenji.

He asked the people to instead try DPP, saying when elected into power again, the DPP will continue developing the country through investment in infrastructure development, health sector and agriculture, among others.

DPP Presidential advisor on domestic policies, Heatherwick Ntaba concurred with Chimulirenji saying negative politics was delaying some of the country’s development activities.

He said Malawians needed a leader who can serve the people without expecting something in return. He therefore, urged people to vote for the ruling DPP.

“You have been voting for opposition parties and leaders in the district for a long time, time has come for you to vote for the ruling party and its representatives to experience development in your areas,” he said.

In Mchinji the DPP running mate held the rally at MzuraSchool and had whistle-stop meetings at Kapiri and Mikundi. In Kasungu, the rally was held in Kasungu East Constituency at Mtunthama, Kasungu South East Constituency at Chamwavi and Kasungu central at Gogode.