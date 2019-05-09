Chilumba rural hospital dominates last public political debate in Karonga

By Jordan Simeon-Phiri, MEC Stringer

The last public political debate held at Hangalawe Teachers Development Centre (TDC) on Wednesday in Karonga South constituency, only three out of the five Parliamentary candidates turned up for the show to market their manifestos ahead of the May 21 general elections with Chilumba rural hospitals problems toping the agenda.

Asked what they would do once elected to revamp the health system delivery at one of the oldest hospitals in Karonga, independent aspirant Member of Parliament, Sangwani Nyirenda said the misappropriation of public funds by elected leaders is the root cause of the spiral downfall of health system in the district.

She said once elected she will uphold transparency and accountability to make sure that community members are empowered to own developments.

“I am equally concerned that the hospital that was built in 1932 is facing challenges such as closure of male ward thereby forcing both male and female patients to share one ward. Once elected I will make sure that the hospital in question is well equipped with enough facilities, medical supplies, equipment and drugs.

”Not only that, I will make sure that I improve areas such as education, irrigation farming, road network and above all, I will empower both the youths and women economically so that they become self-reliant since these groups of people are in large numbers,” Nyirenda said.

While agreeing with the point, the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) shadow candidate Uchizi Mkandawire put much emphasis on expanding the current hospitals infrastructure which he said is an eyesore as the structure has outlived its life span.

Asked what he would do to make sure that there is no feud between councillors and his office in terms of development funds administration, Mkandawire said management of development funded projects lies sorely in the hands of a councillor and area development committee (ADC) members while the Parliamentarian concentrates on making laws in the National Assembly.

“I believe in separation of powers. Therefore, I will know my boundaries when it comes to the affairs of development funds. For the smooth implementation of projects, then team work is the answer,” Mkandawire said.

Conspicuously missing at the debate was the DPP’s Reverend Malani Mtonga and the PP’s Duncan Kaonga.