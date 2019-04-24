Chilomoni in dire need of development projects — say aspiring councillors

By Duncan Mlanjra

Two aspiring candidates for the seat as councilor in Blantyre City West constituency both agree that Chilomoni Ward is in dire need of a complete facelift through development projects such as improving the bad state of its whole access road network.

The aspiring candidates, Patricia Chiwaya Msiska representing United Democratic Front (UDF) and Bertha Fumulani Kalulu for Malawi Congress Party (MCP), made this observation during their whistle stop campaign tour organised by National Elections Systems Trust (NICE) in collaboration with the Ministry of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare through the 50-50 initiative.

They both pledged to initiate that Chilomoni gets its fair share of development projects that include improvement of water services, education, health, sanitation through increased kiosks that should be provided with overhead tanks as water reservoirs.

And to add credence to their observation that the Ward’s access roads need major overhaul, the truck which they were using as a stage to unveil their manifesto got stuck at some point and had to be pulled out by a tractor belonging to the Roman Catholic’s plant equipment hire form, Torrent.

“This is not the era where we can be failing to access some of the areas we needed to visit as well,” said MCP’s Fumulani Kalulu at Nthukwa Market. “Vote for a woman this time around and you will be vindicated that a woman is very development conscious.

“A woman always makes sure that problems are well solved before they get out of hand. Give me the mandate to lead you in order to make Chilomoni Ward a place we can be proud of.

“Chilomoni Market used to be quite a resourceful market, catering for whole of Chilomoni and our neighboring upmarket residential area of Namiwawa but today it is in dilapidated state and with very few vendors providing services.

“This market needs to be rehabilitated to its full glory in order to create business opportunities even for women,” she said.

On her part, UDF’s Msiska said she shall create a revolving loan fund for women wishing to venture into various businesses that shall attract very soft interest rates as well as encouraging the creation and retention of cooperative village banks.

She said she shall make sure that Chilomoni residents are sensitized on keeping domestic sanitation by having well planned drainage systems, enhancing waste management awareness to avoid contagious diseases and that those who shall maintain beautiful homesteads shall be rewarded.

“Most of our schools are in dilapidated state. Together we shall advocate for their improvements through facelifts to the school blocks, making sure they have water and toilet service, which shall be cleaned by City Council staff.

“No child shall allowed to be punished by cleaning toilets, that is a thing of the past,” she said.

The two visited four places, the Chilomoni Market Square, Zambia, Nthukwa Market and M’mbwerera in Michiru residential area.

NICE is facilitating these whistle stop tours in all the 13 constituencies that make up Blantyre District, which has 64 women aspirants vying for seats in Parliament and the District Council.

The Trust has a busy schedule for these women and so far they have managed to visit nine constituencies — Blantyre City South East, Blantyre City South, Blantyre South West, Blantyre Bangwe, Blantyre City East, Blantyre City Central and Blantyre Malabada and Blantyre Kabula where the aspirants marketed their manifestos.

Last week they were in Blantyre Kabula Constituency to market four women aspiring Members of Parliament and Ward Councillors — Fanny Banda representing Freedom Party as MP and independent MP Gertrude Nakhumwa, while Elluby Ellies Banda is aspiring independent councillor for Mbayani Ward and Elizabeth Machinjiri also as independent councillor for South Lunzu Ward.

Last Friday, they were in Blantyre Malabada with five — United Transformation Movement (UTM) candidate Eleanor Harawa; independents Noria Kachale, Joyce Namba Chikafa, Bernadetta Limani Nanthambwe and aspiring councillor Chisomo Makachu of the United Democratic Front (UDF).

NICE’s projects officer, Chrispin Kasawala said people are now eager to listen and give the women a chance to participate in politics and decision making in the national assembly and in the Council as they now have a good idea on what 50:50 campaign is.

“This activity has given the women the courage to be able to articulate concrete arguments on why they should be given the mandate to participate in policy making and implementation,” he said.