Chiefs warned against barring candidates

By Chrissie Mainjeni,Mec Stringer

Senior Chief Kadewere of Chiradzulu has warned his juniors against denying politicians venues for their rallies, saying he will not hesitate to fire them if found doing the malpractice.

The Chief fired the warning amid reports indicating that some Group Village Headmen are barring some contestants venues to conduct political rallies, simply because they don’t subscribe to their ideologies.

He said this is a threat to democracy which Malawians fought for in 1994, therefore, he won’t sit back and watch the bad tendency.

“I hear there are some chiefs who prefer certain candidates to others, to the extent that they create a no-go-zone to other candidates. Let me warn them to stop this forthwith.

“A chief is supposed to embrace all people despite his or her political affiliation. In a democracy, we accommodate diverse views for the will of the people to prevail. So I will still stand by those democratic principles,” he said.

He further stressed the need for chiefs and their subjects to patronise all meetings in this campaign period inorder to make informed decisions on May 21.

In an interview, Group Village Headman Nthenda, concurred with Senior Chief Kadewere, saying it is important for chiefs to realize that voting is just a-one-day event.

“After the exercise, we proceed with our development projects to uplift our livelihoods. So, my fellow leaders must bear in mind that all candidates have one common goal; development. So don’t push them away,” he stressed.

The local leader then appealed to his subjects to be fearless and attend every political rally in their constituency, for better choices.