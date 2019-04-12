Chief Namkumba Praises Mutharika for Transforming Mangochi

Senior Chief Namkumba of Mangochi district on Thursday commended President Peter Mutharika’s administration for transforming the district.

Namkumba was speaking during the campaign launch for Mighty Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) aspirant Member of Parliament for Mangochi Monkey-bay Constituency Ralph Pachalo Jooma at Mbwazulu Primary School Ground.

He said People from Mangochi district are grateful with a number of ‘tangible’ development activities such as the construction of Mangochi road and Mlambe one stop centre.

“Let me commend President Peter Mutharika and the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) for transforming Mangochi district within a short period of time.

Some of the developments include the construction of Mangochi-Liwonde road, Mlambe One Stop Centre, Mangochi Stadium and Monkey Bay Market,” said Namkumba while calling for his subjects to vote wise in the forth coming 21st May Tripartite Elections.

Taking his turn, aspirant MP for Mangochi Monkey Bay Constituency Jooma who is also Director of Economics for Mighty DPP promised to continue developing area if voted back into power.

“Iam appealing to you to vote for President Mutharika and Me( Jooma) as your member of parliament for the sake of development to make good strides in the constituency.

“We are planning to construct a five star hotel here in Mangochi Monkey Bay which will help to create employment among youth as well as boasting our economy,” Promised Jooma.

Concurring with Jooma, DPP Presidential running Everton Chimulirenji said DPP is committed in transforming Monkey Bay and Mangochi district which is said to be tourism hub for the nation.