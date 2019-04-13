Chessam takes tree planting exercise to Karonga

By Chimthere Alfred, Chessam Publicist

Chess Association of Malawi (Chessam), in its drive to use chess as a tool for education and socio-economic development, has taken its tree planting awareness campaign to Karonga School for the Deaf.

The Association’s executive member based in Karonga, Wakisa Mweghama, who was delegated by Chessam president, Susan Namangale stormed the northern tip primary school for the exercise, accompanied by Northern Region Chess League (NRCL) treasurer, Boniface Mwakikunga.

In replicating the task that was pioneered last month at Kamuzu Barracks Secondary School in the Central Region, Mweghama was handy to inspire the students in Karonga on the benefit of trees in relation to chess. The Association has also donated four chess sets to the primary school for the deaf.

“Chess requires individuals to think moves ahead, which means that planning is necessary to succeed in the game. Likewise, if we plant trees today, we are envisaging to benefit future generation” said Mweghama, in direct quote to Namangale’s speech few weeks ago at Kamuzu Barracks Secondary School.

He also highlighted how trees, just like chess, make the world a better place to live in, and extrapolated how CHESSAM intends to take chess to the vulnerable institutions including Orphanages and Prisons.

Mweghama espoused an example of Tingathe Orphanage in Ntandire, Lilongwe, where chess is played on a weekly basis.

The Chessam delegate explained how sports in general would barely thrive if trees are depleted.

In his remarks, Mwakikunga commended Chessam for the gesture, saying: “If we take chess to the furthest and remote areas in Malawi, it gives the required momentum on chess development to regional Leagues.

The Karonga school for the Deaf management hailed Chessam for casting the net wider and thanked the officials for the chessboards donation.

At the recent Malawi Sport Awards early this year, which was held at Bingu International Conference Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe, chess generally scooped a total of six medals.

The Chessam president, Namangale, who won the best Sports Administrator of the Year, promised to invest part of her prize money on tree planting in selected schools within Central and Northern Regions, since the Southern Region has another existing chess in schools programme.

The completion of tree planting tasks at Kamuzu Barracks Secondary School and Karonga School for the Deaf, mirrors that pledge.