Chessam orients school chess patrons

By Chimthere Alfred, Chessam Publicist

In a bid to tighten its grip on chess training in schools, Chess Association of Malawi (Chessam) has rolled out an induction course for chess patrons in schools across the country and the maiden seminar was rolled ou on Saturday at Lilongwe Academy for the Central Region.

Over 10 teachers from various primary and secondary schools in the Capital City attended this first phase of the workshop, which Chessam is hosting the initiative under the tutelage of national schools coordinator, Magret Ngugama.

Ngugama was assisted by the Regional Schools coordinator for central region, Royce Msiska.

“The idea is to bring the game as nearer to the students as possible and we are leaving no stone unturned in schools chess development,” Ngugama said.

Some of the topics that were covered on the training session include chess history and hierachy, chess notation, stages of the game and tournament organisation.

Chessam president Susan Namangale emphasized that chess in schools project is an inalienable component of the association’s strategic plan for the next five years.

She highlighted that chess is a tool for education as it improves numeracy and problem solving skills among learners.

“We need more children to master the game. That will help to improve the performance of our national team in future international tournaments,” Namangale said.

The budget for the countrywide training of chess patrons in schools is pegged at MK500,000 (roughly 670 US dollars), which is the prize money that Chessam received for being the best developmental association at the 2018 Malawi Sport Award that was held recently in Lilongwe.

The core schools that are selected for training are earmarked to form new chess clubs. Similar training for the Southern and Northern Regions will take place in Chikwawa and Mzuzu respectively.