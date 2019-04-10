Chessam continues to drill school chess patrons

By Chimthere Alfred, Chessam Publicist

After a successful first session of its drive to tighten its grip on chess training in schools, Chess Association of Malawi (Chessam) organised another seminar seminar for chess patrons in the Northern Region Chess League (NRCL)

The first session was rolled out last week at Lilongwe Academy for the Central Region and this time around 12 teachers from various primary and secondary schools attended the training in Mzuzu, facilitated by National Schools Coordinator, Magret Ngugama and assisted by the Regional Schools Coordinator for NRCL, Francis Kudzula.

“We are happy that the response from schools has been overwhelming. We want to take all the schools on board so that they are able to set up strong chess clubs,” Ngugama said.

She highlighted that the training sessions are tailor-made to suit chess beginners.

In his remarks, NRCL chairperson Fiskani Mwagomba commended Chessam for the initiative, saying if chess is to continue to be taken to the grassroots, it can unveil huge talent out there in schools and regional leagues.

He cited 14-year-old Annie Simwaba from Katoto Secondary School, who made it into into the ladies national team last year when she represented Malawi at the World Chess Olympiad in Batumi, Georgia.

Simwaba was the youngest among the African players to grace the World chess stage.

Some of the schools that turned up in Mzuzu included Ekwendeni Girls, Mzuzu Government, Kawuwa Primary, Katoto Primary and Secondary

Luwinga Secondary, Wongani Primary, Kavuzi CDSS, Mzuzu Pentecostal, Mzuzu Academy, Moyale Barracks and Zolozolo Primary.

Some of the topics that were covered on the training session include chess history and hierachy, chess notation, stages of the game and tournament organisation.

Chessam president Susan Namangale emphasized that chess in schools project is an inalienable component of the association’s strategic plan for the next five years.

She highlighted that chess is a tool for education as it improves numeracy and problem solving skills among learners.

“We need more children to master the game. That will help to improve the performance of our national team in future international tournaments,” Namangale said.

The budget for the countrywide training of chess patrons in schools is pegged at MK500,000 (roughly 670 US dollars), which is the prize money that Chessam received for being the best developmental association at the 2018 Malawi Sport Award that was held recently in Lilongwe.

The core schools that are selected for training are earmarked to form new chess clubs. Similar training for the Southern Region will take place in Chikwawa.

Meanwhile, realising the gap on chess equipment among players countrywide mainly schools, Chessam has moved in swiftly to address the problem where schools and chess players can now buy standard chessboards at Chessam office situated at Kamuzu Institute for Sports in Lilongwe.

The boards are pegged at a subsidized price of MK12,000 each for individual chess players and MK10,000 for schools upon production of introductory letter from respective schools. Schools will be required to sign a school development form for tracking purposes.

Chessam procured the chessboards as an initiative to develop chess in schools at a subsidized cost.

For direct purchase, people can immediately contact Chessam Administration Officer, Efrida Nsini, on the following numbers: +265 888 327 424 and +265 996 800 661 or direct payment bank/mobile money transfer (mobile money transfer includes transaction fee).

Schools can also pay using a bank certified cheque to Chessam account number is 9100002352548. (Standard Bank, Lilongwe branch). For more contacts the email is chessam2018@gmail.com.