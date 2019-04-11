Chaos disrupts debate in Nsanje Central constituency

By Andrew Mukhuwa, MEC Stringer

Uncontrollable Democratic Progessive Party (DPP) and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) supporters in Nsanje South Constituency led to postponement of National Iniitiative for Civic Eeducation (NICE) Trust organised debate on Tuesday at Mpasa Community Day Secondary School, after supporters from the two camps could not maintain order to conduct a peaceful debate.

The supporters mainly for DPP’s Francis Kasaila and Kafandikhale Mandevana of(MCP failed to come to terms as they were drunk and kept rising up and dancing in praise of their candidates without following protocols.

In an interview, the organizers, NICE Trust, described the situation as unfortunate as it failed to strengthen pillars of democracy by showing tolerance and respecting right to choice to prevail.

“It was bad and shameful that up to date we cannot accept that people have the right to choose who they want to support. It is their democratic right and I condemn the acts of violence that supporters from both sides have shown,” Malunga said.

He said despite the fracas, NICE Trust has managed to civic educate people who were present on how to vote on polling day by demonstrating how it would be done.

In several interviews from the audience that were gathered at the debate session, they blamed parties for failing to control their supporters, who failed to tolerate one another and in the end caused violence.

“I think it’s the politicians themselves who had planned all this before, thinking the debate would not be possible. We saw how MCP supporters behaved when they had just arrived at the scene and how the DPP came in their party regalia, I think that sould be avoided by party leaders,” observed Beatrice Mission, who was part of the audience.

At the gathering, contestants for DPP and MCP were asked to speak to their people to stop making noise that was disturbing the progress of proceedings that despite MCP’s Kafandikhale Mandevana’s and DPP’s to Francis Kasaila’s efforts to try to calm down the supporters fell on deaf ears.

When the tempers were high between the parties, stonning started that saw Kasaila stealthily slipping through the mad supporters while Mandevana was whisked away safely to their cars.

Four police officers that were hired to offer security were overwhelmed to manage the crowd to order.

Governors for all political parties have since condemned the violent acts and have called upon party followers and their leaders to desist from hate songs and acts that would anger their political counterparts.