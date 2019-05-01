Chakwera applauds criticism to whatever is being pledged by aspiring politicians

By Enock Naphazi, MEC Stringer

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) presidential candidate Dr. Lazarus Chakwera at the forthcoming tripartite elections said it is a healthy development when Malawians are able to debate and criticize promises that aspiring politicians are making, saying leaders should not assume that everything they say should not be challenged.

He was reacting to a strong debate among Malawians following his suggestion that if elected into office his administration will change working hours from 7:30am to 8:30am to give civil servants ample time to attend to their domestic affairs.

Chakwera’s sentiment to change working hours has ignited debate among Malawians with others taking the issue on the social media criticizing the idea, saying it shall promote laziness while few others defending the idea as viable.

In his address on Monday in Neno during the campaign rally at Chikonde Primary School grounds, Chakwera responded to the debate, saying his idea is viable and other countries are practicing it.

He clarified that his suggestion is not encouraging any laziness, saying there will be processes that will be followed to ensure there is effectiveness, efficiency and productivity in those working hours.

“We must work smart — it is one thing to go to work at 7:30 and it’s another thing to actually work. So we are encouraging work ethic that will be productive.

“If people think this is something they need to debate they are right, Malawians need to be thinking through things and discussing such issues because that will be making a better country for all of us,” he said.

Chakwera who arrived at the rally around 6:30pm after conducting several whistle stops in Mwanza and he assured people of Neno that as soon as MCP takes over leadership of this country, Neno road will be prioritized.

He described DPP-led government’s way of constructing the road as at a speed of 5kms per year.

Speaking earlier during the rally, MCP vice-president Sidik Mia said the hundreds of people who waited for over four hours to hear from is evidence enough that Malawians are tired with the current DPP administration.

Mia said Chakwera is the only credible presidential candidate who will move Malawi forward and he urged the people of Neno to vote for the MCP in the May 21 presidential elections.