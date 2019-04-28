Central Region Volleyball League lands MK6 million sponsorship from Twenty First Century Systems Limited

By Duncan Mlanjira

Central Region Volleyball League (CRVL) has secured MK6.122 million sponsorship from Twenty First Century Systems Limited per year for a period of three years.

CRVL has told its affiliate clubs that this amount is what has been currently agreed on but negotiations are still going on for further consideration.

“Details of the signing and launch of the partnership will be announced in due course,” says a statement from SRVL general secretary, Tarsizio Chikaonda. “Let me take this opportunity to ask the clubs, teams and players to join the CRVL Committee in expressing our appreciation to Twenty First Century Systems Limited for responding positively to the CRVL request.”

However, the sponsorship comes after CRVL has suspended two of its top most teams, Mipuniro and Lilongwe Spikers and their respective Executive Committee members from all volleyball activities for a period of six months, effective 1 May, 2019.

The punishment comes after the two teams’ continued to boycott their scheduled match fixtures involving Kamuzu Barracks (KB) contrary to the judgement and verdict passed on the case involving the soldiers.

According to team manager, Musatero Nkhozi, Mipuniro were boycotting the matches against KB because of what happened during the closing ceremony of the 2017 Sempha League at Kamudzi Eco-learning Centre when their players were beaten by three KB players in full view of everyone.

“We thought this was not acceptable in sports — volleyball in particular. We requested that KB volleyball team should apologise for this action, otherwise we didn’t feel safe to play against them anymore. They have not done this to date,” Nkhozi said.

He said CRVL is aware of the apology condition that they set through two official letters as well as for KB to show remorse over what happened in the know that KB was supposed to show remorse and apologise.

At to why they didn’t feel the punishment meted on KB was enough, Nkhozi said all they wanted was for KB to give the assurance of their safety, knowing some of the players are soldiers and seemed immune to being strongly punished.

“KB as a team was asked just to miss one national tournament as a punishment for this violence. Three of their players were also told to miss volleyball action for the whole of 2018 season. To us this was not satisfactory.“

On the way forward following the suspension issued on April 23, Nkhozi said they first of all need to be very clear on the decision.

“Is this suspension regional, national, continental or global? If it’s regional, we would like to register with Northern or Southern volleyball leagues in order to keep playing volleyball. If not, we will decide our next course of action at our next committee meeting, preferably this Sunday.”

His counterpart for Lilongwe Spikers, Chipi Kantikana said they intend to appeal to Volleyball Association of Malawi (VAM) to be considered to play in the Twenty First Century tournament.

“We will play. We are sending our appeal to VAM and we will be back on court shortly. They don’t want us to play, but the fact is, we have done nothing wrong.

“The charge they have given us is not in the Constitution. The section they are using gives them power to charge anybody basing on their opinion. They can charge you for wearing old sneakers. We have offended their opinion.

“They can abuse the section. But it’s for the sake of our safety. And you may wish to know that the CRVL vice-chairman and the publicity secretary are KB active volleyball officials and have interest and influence on decisions.

“KB has the electorate majority and anyone who works against their wish knows that they will not survive the next election. That’s why I said we need strong leadership to take them.

“When we we first boycotted the first match, the chairman and the GS were within days on radio and papers issuing a stern warning that they will deal with us. When a KB player was involved in the verbal abuse with the ladies, they never went to any of the media forums to condemn the habitual offenders that they will deal with them coz they are so scared of them.

“And you can see that the habitual offenders get 3 months while us fearing for our safety, we get 6 months. The team refuse to apologise and continue to terrorise volleyball environment as evidenced by the recent punishment given to a KB player.

“Playing KB is at owners risk. The league has failed to assure us that it’s safe to play KB. They only insist that they have been punished. But punishments have failed to reform the team,” Kantikana said.

VAM general secretary Jairos said they punished KB last year and they thought the issue was over because during the Raiply tournament last year, Mipuniro played against KB in a spirit of togetherness in sport.

“As VAM, we empower our regions constitutionally and we only come in if they are issues of appeal and where necessary if issues come out of hand. So on the current suspension, we are yet to view it since we just received the copy.

“Disciplinary issues are complex, some are minor and some are major. Basing on our findings, it will be determined whether the suspension will be for CRVL activities only or for the entire country. Note that, at times they are even cases where a team can be suspended even for international activities.

“Therefore, we will come back to you on our recommendations on this issues,” Nkhoma said.

According to verdict signed by Chikaonda, Mipuniro and Lilongwe Spikers have disrespected the CRVL Constitution by disregarding the verdict and judgement which was based on the provisions of the Constitution, and undermined the authority of the CRVL Committee by openly defying the verdict and judgement.

“The CRVL Committee observed that the passing of a suspended sentence was an act of extending goodwill which unfortunately was not appreciated by the two teams. It also noted that despite the opportunity for an appeal if not satisfied with the verdict and judgement, the two teams chose to ignore the provision and went on to cause abandonment of the games.

“Mipuniro produced a document openly stating that despite the ruling, the team will not honor the rescheduled matches. The Committee noted with regret that these acts were contrary to the constitution and regulations of the CRVL, and expected conduct of clubs, teams, and players in the spirit of sportsmanship.

“The Committee notes with concern the trend developing in the CRVL of acting with impunity by clubs and teams. The CRVL operations and management are guided by its Constitution and Regulations, which are enforced by a Committee duly elected at an AGM.

“It is a plea from the Committee to clubs and teams to respect the Constitution and Regulations, and operate within the framework of these documents,” said the verdict.