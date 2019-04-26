Central Region League suspends two Lilongwe volleyball teams

By Duncan Mlanjira

Central Region Volleyball League (CRVL) has suspended two of its top teams, Mipuniro and Lilongwe Spikers and their respective Executive Committee members from all volleyball activities for a period of six months, effective 1 May, 2019.

The punishment comes after the two teams’ continued boycott of their scheduled match fixtures involving Kamuzu Barracks (KB) men’s senior team, contrary to the judgement and verdict passed on the case involving the soldiers.

According to team manager, Musatero Nkhozi, Mipuniro were boycotting the matches against KB because of what happened during the closing ceremony of the 2017 Sempha League at Kamudzi Eco-learning Centre when their players were beaten by three KB players in full view of everyone.

“We thought this was not acceptable in sports — volleyball in particular. We requested that KB volleyball team should apologise for this action, otherwise we didn’t feel safe to play against them anymore. They have not done this to date,” Nkhozi said.

He said CRVL is aware of the apology condition that they set through two official letters as well as for KB to show remorse over what happened in the know that KB was supposed to show remorse and apologise.

At to why they didn’t feel the punishment meted on KB was enough, Nkhozi said all they wanted was for KB to give the assurance of their safety, knowing some of the players are soldiers and seem immune to being strongly punished.

“KB as a team was asked just to miss one national tournament as a punishment for this violence. Three of their players were also told to miss volleyball action for the whole of 2018 season. To us this was not satisfactory.“

On the way forward following the suspension issued on April 23, Nkhozi said they first of all need to be very clear on the decision.

“Is this suspension regional, national, continental or global? If it’s regional, we would like to register with Northern or Southern volleyball leagues in order to keep playing volleyball. If not, we will decide our next course of action at our next committee meeting, preferably this Sunday.”

According to CRVL verdict signed by general secretary, Dr. Tarsizio Chikaonda Mipuniro and Lilongwe Spikers did not meet the requirements of the verdict and punishment but continued with an act which was contrary, and in addition disregarding an opportunity for an appeal that was provided for in the judgement if the teams were not satisfied with the verdict and judgement.

“The Committee also noted with concern that the two teams disrespected the CRVL Constitution by disregarding the verdict and judgement which was based on the provisions of the Constitution, and undermined the authority of the CRVL Committee by openly defying the verdict and judgement.

“The CRVL Committee observed that the passing of a suspended sentence was an act of extending goodwill which unfortunately was not appreciated by the two teams. It also noted that despite the opportunity for an appeal if not satisfied with the verdict and judgement, the two teams chose to ignore the provision and went on to cause abandonment of the games.

“Mipuniro produced a document openly stating that despite the ruling, the team will not honor the rescheduled matches. The Committee noted with regret that these acts were contrary to the constitution and regulations of the CRVL, and expected conduct of clubs, teams, and players in the spirit of sportsmanship.

“The Committee notes with concern the trend developing in the CRVL of acting with impunity by clubs and teams. The CRVL operations and management are guided by its Constitution and Regulations, which are enforced by a Committee duly elected at an AGM.

“It is a plea from the Committee to clubs and teams to respect the Constitution and Regulations, and operate within the framework of these documents,” said the verdict.