Carol Mdala takes Chilaweni Ward in Blantyre Rural East constituency by storm

By Duncan Mlanjira

Aspiring Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate, Carol Mdala drew a huge crowd on Tuesday at each of the seven whistle stops of Chilaweni Ward in Blantyre Rural East constituency, auspices of NGO, National Elections Systems Trust (NEST) that facilitated her to market her manifesto.

At every stop, the electorate gather in large numbers and applauded her at every sound and positive pledge she delivered. The truck that NEST is using as a stage, was being stopped by the eager electorate even when it was not planned to stop.

The constituency’s incumbent MP Susan Ndalama, who is also representing the DPP shunned the campaign trail and interestingly, Mdala appealed to the people to vote for Ndalama as MP and her as their councillor, saying she shall make sure she works hand in hand with the legislator.

“A councillor is the one who identifies development needs of his or her Ward and in turn is supposed to work with the MP in initiating such projects, that’s why am saying vote for us women because we are development conscious.”

She said Chilaweni Ward is in dire need of development and it was time the people received the best services from the government.

“Women have been pushed on the sidelines in as far as top leadership is concerned. It’s now time to entrust us with the role of developing our country,” she said.

She is up against six men councillors but she seemed undeterred by it and the gathering at each of the stops to encouraged her gave her the confidence to articulate issues with ease.

On Wednesday, NEST dated five women aspirants in Blantyre Rural West in Chileka — Lista Masamba (as independent MP); Elsie Chifundo Mdula (independent MP); Annie Mteke Kazembe (independent councillor); Sigele Kasasi Pemba (councillor for DPP) and Mariana Hendrina Symon (councillor for UTM).

All spoke of same problems being faced in their area such as deteriorating health services, dilapidated school’s, lack of access to clean water and several other amenities that people have yearned for for many years.

They also bemoaned the poor state of the road from Chileka Airport all the way to Phatamanga that should be priories into a tarmac once they get voted into Parliament of the Council.

“This is a very important road but it has been neglected for so long,” Lista Masamba. “Once you vote me into office, this will be my priority.”

Kazembe, a former employee of Air Malawi, said it was sad that they have Escom and the Water Board operating in their area yet the to institutions target the city for their services.

“We envy what other constituencies are provided for and its high time people here enjoyed the same services.

“We cannot have just one government hospital here, we need to initiate for several health centres across the whole constituency.”

All of them talked about constructing more school blocks, saying no child should be made to learn under a tree.

The areas that were visited included Gadaga, Kombwe, Mtefula, Ndiseni, Kanjedza, Chikuli, Chikowa and Dziwe, house access roads are in very pitiful state.

NEST is facilitating these whistle stop tours in all the 13 constituencies that make up Blantyre District, which has 64 women aspirants vying for seats in Parliament and the District Council.

NEST has finished their first phase of the busy schedule for these women and so far they have managed to visit Blantyre City South East, Blantyre City South, Blantyre South West, Blantyre Bangwe, Blantyre City East, Blantyre City Central, Blantyre Malabada, Blantyre Kabula, Blantyre North East, Blantyre Rural East and now Blantyre Rural West.

Last month, they were in Blantyre Kabula Constituency to market four women aspiring Members of Parliament and Ward Councillors — Fanny Banda representing Freedom Party as MP and independent MP Gertrude Nakhumwa, while Elluby Ellies Banda is aspiring independent councillor for Mbayani Ward and Elizabeth Machinjiri also as independent councillor for South Lunzu Ward.

They were also in Blantyre Malabada with five — United Transformation Movement (UTM) candidate Eleanor Harawa; independents Noria Kachale, Joyce Namba Chikafa, Bernadetta Limani Nanthambwe and aspiring councillor Chisomo Makachu of the United Democratic Front (UDF).

NICE’s projects officer, Chrispin Kasawala said people are now eager to listen and give the women a chance to participate in politics and decision making in the national assembly and in the Council as they now have a good idea on what 50:50 campaign is.

“This activity has given the women the courage to be able to articulate concrete arguments on why they should be given the mandate to participate in policy making and implementation,” he said.