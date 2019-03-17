Campaign period to be officially launched at BICC in Lilongwe Tuesday

By Duncan Mlanjira

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) will officially launch the campaign period for the May 21 Tripartite Elections on Tuesday, March 19, at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe from 8.00Aam to noon.

MEC is, therefore, inviting all political parties, candidates, civil society organizations, traditional and faith leaders and the general public to the launch of the official campaign period to be held under the theme “Consolidating Malawi’s Democracy through Peaceful Campaign”.

A statement from MEC says they will brief delegates during the launch on the state of preparedness for the elections.

“The Centre for Multiparty Democracy (CMD) will also make a presentation on “Regulation of Handouts during Campaign”. All candidates, party members and the general public are invited to the event but MEC will not reimburse expenses,” says the statement.

Meanwhile, MEC and the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) are informing all electoral and media stakeholders and the general public about the resuscitation of the Election Broadcasting, Monitoring and Complaints Committee that will handle electoral related complaints against licensed broadcasters.

The Committee, which has the following members; MEC, MACRA, Malawi Law Society, MISA Malawi, CMD and Media Council of Malawi, is set up under section 27 of the Communications Act 2016 and under the terms and condition of licenses issued to broadcasters.

The Committee will be chaired by chairperson of MEC’s Media, Civic and Voter Education Committee while MCRA’s Director General will be the secretary.

In a statement, MEC says: “All stakeholders are therefore encouraged to lodge their complaints against conduct of broadcasters through the following address:

The Chairperson,

Election Broadcasting, Monitoring and Complaints Committee

c/o Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority

Private Bag 261

Blantyre

Email: dg-macra@macra.org.mw Telephone: +265 (0) 1 883 611

A person submitting a complaint to the Committee should provide their

name, address and telephone number(s) and name the offending station where material in question was broadcast and the time as well as explain the actual offending substance that was broadcast and demonstrate how it offends them.

The complaint should also demonstrate that the issue being raised qualifies to be a violation within the provisions of the Communications Act, broadcast licence provisions or the broadcast regulations.

“If the person requests that his/her identity remains confidential, the Committee will not reveal the identity without his or her consent.

“The Committee will make its determination on the complaint which will be communicated back to the complainant. All complaints should be lodged in writing and those who are not able to write should seek assistance to submit a written complaint.

“The Committee would like to assure the general public that all complaints submitted to it will be dealt with in the highest standards of impartiality and objectiveness whilst safeguarding the voters’ interest,” said the statement signed by the Committee’s chairperson, Commissioner Dr Mastern Moffat Banda.