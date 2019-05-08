Busy weekend for bottom four in TNM Super League

By Duncan Mlanjira

All four bottom of the TNM Super League have a busy schedule for this weekend and Tuesday as all of them have been fixed with two games each.

Bottom-placed Mlatho Mponela travel to Lilongwe to meet currently 4th-placed Tigers FC at Civo Stadium; Savenda Chitipa United (14th) will host Ntopwa FC (15th) at Karonga Stadium, both on Saturday while the following day Karonga United (13th) will be up against Ntopwa FC at Karonga Stadium.

And on Tuesday, Kamuzu Day, Karonga Stadium will host a Northern Region derby between Karonga United and Savenda Chitipa United at while Mlatho Mponela will meet 11th-placed TN Stars at Kasungu Stadium.

There are two other games — current leaders Blue Eagles against Kamuzu Barracks (6th) at Nankhaka on Saturday and Dwangwa United (10th) vs Moyale (8th) at Chitowe on Kamuzu Day.

Third-placed defending champions, Nyasa Big Bullets, 12th-placed Mighty Be Forward Wanderers and 9th-placed Silver Strikers are on bye in week 5 of the 2019 season.

Blue Eagles, who ended 11th last season, lead the pack with 11 points from three wins and two draws; Civil Sporting (5th last season) are second with nine points while the defending champions, who are also this year’s Ecobank Charity Shield winners are third with seven points from two wins and one draw.

Last year’s runners-up, Mighty Wanderers are a distant 12th with three points from one win and one loss.

The following are the standings (numbers in brackets denote last season’s final standings):

P W D L GF GA GD Pts

1. (11) Blue Eagles 5 3 2 0 6 2 4 11

2. (5) Civil Sporting 3 3 0 0 8 0 8 9

3. (1) Nyasa Big Bullets 3 2 1 0 9 2 7 7

4.(10) Mighty Tigers 4 1 3 0 3 2 1 6

5. (4) Masters Security 3 1 2 0 5 4 1 5

6. (6) Kamuzu Barracks 3 1 2 0 2 1 1 5

7. (8) Mzuni FC 4 1 2 1 3 7 -4 5

8. (13) Moyale Barracks 4 1 1 2 5 4 1 4

9.(3) Silver Strikers 3 1 1 1 3 3 0 4

10. (12) Dwangwa Utd 5 1 1 3 5 8 -3 4

11. (9) TN Stars 4 1 1 2 3 9 -6 4

12. (2) Mighty BeForward 2 1 0 1 6 3 3 3

13. (7) Karonga United 3 1 0 2 5 7 -2 3

14.(*) Chitipa United 3 0 2 1 1 2 -1 2

15. (*) Ntopwa FC 4 0 1 3 1 6 -5 1

16. (*) Mlatho Mponela 3 0 1 2 1 6 -5 1