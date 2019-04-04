Bingu Statue to Be Unveiled Friday

Malawi President Peter Mutharika is expected to preside over the commissioning of the statue of former president, late Bingu wa Mutharika, at Parliament Buildings in Lilongwe on Friday.

According to a Press Statement issued by the Chief Secretary Lloyd Muhara the commissioning of the statue will be followed by a Memorial Service at the same venue.

Bingu was a Malawian politician and economist who was President of Malawi from May 2004 until his death in April 2012.

He was also President of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), which he founded in February 2005.