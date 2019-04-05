Bingu is Legend With A Dream Still Alive – Mutharika

By James Mwale, MANA

President Prof Peter Mutharika has hailed late brother, and former Head of State, Bingu Wa Mutharika as a hero the country lost, but a remarkable soul with an unforgettable history.

Mutharika was speaking in Lilongwe, Friday, during the 2019 Bingu Memorial ceremony where he also commissioned the former Head of State’s statue which has been erected outside Parliament building.

Urging the nation to “Live the Bingu Dream” Mutharika described his brother as one who was a charming family man, a national legend, and an African statesman.

He said: “Many Malawians who loved Bingu would have loved to see Bingu alive today in this statue. They would have loved to see himself standinga here alive.

“Unfortunately Bingu will never live again. Bingu died but his spirit lives on. The dreamer died but his dream lives on. The visionary died but his vision lives on.”

He particularly lauded Bingu for his ambitions of his country’s economic independence, and his unstoppable passion towards his dreams saying he was one who inspired excellence in others.

He further said in Bingu, Africa ought to celebrate an African statesman who urged Africa to turn its resources into wealth saying his African Food Basket dream inspired many Africans.

“Bingu reminded us that ‘Africans are poor, but Africa is not poor.’ He challenged us to believe that we are a poor people in a rich world – and never to make poverty our choice,” explained Mutharika.

Speaking earlier, Political Advisor to the President, Francis Mphepo, said Bingu would particularly be remembered for his success in poverty eradication and country’s infrastructure development.

He said Bingu was a man who broke regional and tribal barriers by spreading construction of development projects across the whole country.