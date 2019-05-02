Ben Phiri, two others shun debate in Thyolo Central

By Temwa Mponela, MEC Stringer

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), United Democratic Front (UDF) and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) aspirants for Thyolo Central Constituency — Ben Phiri, Milward Jere and Jeannet Chikoko respectively — on Tuesday shunned a political debate organised by National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) Trust at Khonjeni Youth Centre.

Even an Independent candidate, Kingsley Wataya, did not turn up. However, the opportunity was honoured by Umodzi Party (UP’s) Peter Muyaya and United Transformation Movement (UTM’s) Isaac Kamboyi to market their manifestos to electorates before the polls on May 21 2019.

Commenting on the development, Thyolo NICE district civic education officer, Moses Kaunda, expressed concern over the development, saying the absence deprives of voters’ right to appreciate candidates’ manifestos.

“We invited all six aspirants to the debate, but only two has showed up. It is unfortunate that others decided to shun this crucial platform in as far as good governance is concerned.

“They have denied voters a chance to understand their manifestos because campaign rallies cannot bring them closer to the people like this initiative,” he said.

In a phone interview, Ben Phiri said he was not aware of the debate.

“I am hearing it from you for the first time. Give me the number of the organisers because they cannot operate in a way to give one opportunity over the other,” he said.

UDF’s Jere said he was told the debate was on Wednesday (May 1), not Tuesday. MCP’s Chikoko said she did not turn up as it coincided with Lazarus Chakwera’s rally at Mangunda in the district while efforts to get Wataya’s side proved futile as he did not answer his phone after several attempts.

During the debate, Muyaya and Kamboyi both centred on improving agriculture, health service and infrastructure, including youth and women empowerment activities.