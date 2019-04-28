Bagus apologises to constituents

By Elijah Phompho, MEC Stringer

Former cabinet minister in the United Democratic Front ( UDF) regime, Salim Bagus on Saturday surprised a crowd which patronised his rally at Nchalo Trading Center when he asked for forgiveness, urging them to re-elect him as an MP for the area, saying he would not repeat the mistakes he committed between 2009 to 2014.

Bagus, however, did not mention the mistakes he committed, saying people learn from mistakes — promising to become a better leader once re-elected as an MP in next month’s elections.

But speaking in an interview, a local resident for the area, Agnes Nyambalo of Sekeni Village in traditional authority (T/A) Lundu, said Bagus relocated to Lilongwe immediately he was voted into office, neglecting the constituency and she believes that that was one of the mistakes the former parliamentarian may have alluded to.

Bagus also laboured to convince the seemingly stunned crowd to vote for him as an independent MP while he is still a member of the ruling DPP, the party which already has another candidate in the same constituency in Samuel Office.

Bagus distributed party cloths and bicycles emblemed in the ruling DPP colours, urging the crowd to vote for Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika to continue as the president, making the people to wonder further as to whether DPP has two parliamentary candidates for the area.

However, in an interview Bagus said he did not see anything wrong to support the ruling party’s president even though he is contesting as an independent MP for the area.

Efforts to speak to the party’s spokesperson Nicholas Dausi on whether the development shall not confuse its supporters proved futile as he could not pick his phone when called for an interview.

However, DPP’s vice-president for the Southern Region, Kondwani Nankhumwa earlier this month told followers that the party only recognises Samuel Office as its Parliamentary candidate for the area when he addressed a rally at the same Nchalo Trading Center.

Bagus was earmarked to be the Parliamentary candidate for the opposition Malawi Congress Party in the same constituency before he moved to the ruling DPP where he failed in the DPP’s primary elections.