Aspiring Michiru Ward in Blantyre Kabula counselor Kajiya promises to bring back area decentralisation in all corners

By Duncan Mlanjira

Aspiring candidate for the seat of councillor for Michiru Ward in Blantyre Kabula, Peter Kajiya pledges to continue with development projects once re-elected and that includes area decentralisation is brought back in all corners.

He says the award needs to have a good government secondary school unlike the case on the ground where kids access their education far away from their area of residence.

“I also pledge to facilitate the construction of a tarmac road from the junction where there is Mac-Steel via Suya up to Chatha Market. A lot of business happens along this road including residences but during the rainy season this access road is almost impassable.

“Chirimba as you know it, is a business hub in Kabula Constituency. Lots of business people desire to visit the area for various essential services but they are mostly put off because of poor access roads, that needs to be improved and I promise to do that on my watch.

“We need also to upgrade our market which services a lot of people but it’s not conducive for many other potential customers who prefer to visit Blantyre City Central Business District for some services which can be made available right here in Michiru Ward.

“We can make our community self-sustaining in order to attract customers from other areas to come and do good business here.

“I also want to empower the youths by engaging with them on their needs. We have talented youths who are just staying idle but have the skills which can be beneficial to the rest of the community.

“Those needing to upgrade their skills shall be given that opportunity. We shall set up vocational training centres where they can learn the skills of their choice.

“People should have faith in me because I want to set up a working committee that will be assessing the development needs of the community. I believe in team work and a leader is supposed to listen to what the people need,” Kajiya said.

He joined politics in 2014 and won the seat of councillorship with the zeal to serve the people better and he promises continuity of development in the Ward.

“The electorate here do not tolerate inefficiency, that’s they they don’t allow weak leaders back to the fore but I know they have the faith in me because of our mutual understanding,” he said.