Aspiring candidates pledge Misuku coffee farmers value addition for their labour

By Jordan Simeon-Phiri, MEC Stringer

Misuku Hills coffee farmers will soon start enjoying fruits of their sweat if what the three aspiring independent Parliamentarian candidates for Chitipa East constituency promise to do for them once elected by helping farmers to form cooperatives that would help them access farm inputs, procure farm machinery for production, processing and packaging.

This was promised at a political debate that National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) Public Trust, in conjunction with CCJP of Karonga Diocese organized on Friday at Misuku Community Ground.

Taking their turns after being asked what they would do to protect peasant farmers from vendors who exploit farmers by offering low prices, Kafunja Msukwa said the solution would be to help farmers form cooperatives that would in turn empower them to do everything in groups.

His counterpart Mickson Msukwa told the audience that coffee being the district’s cash crop, his immediate assignment therefore, would be to rehabilitate the Misuku-Kapoka road to an all-weather road to ease transportation of the crop to recognized market.

Another independent candidate, Anthony Kayange, said helping farmers to form cooperatives would help them to access farm inputs, procure machinery for production, processing and packaging before being taken to the market.

“It pains me a lot when I see our Misuku coffee in shops labeled Mzuzu coffee when 90 percent of it is produced here. It pains me when I see buyers leading a lavish lifestyle at the expense of peasant farmers who sweat to produce it but earn peanuts for it.

“If these farmers are to benefit from their hard work then value addition is the only solution. Therefore, voting for me is the only solution to their misery,” Kayange said.

He also challenged to take a step further once voted to Parliament by banning the importation of bananas from Tanzania and Mozambique, saying Misuku has the potential to supply this fruit to the whole of Malawi throughout the year.

These promises brought hope to coffee growers as attested by one coffee grower, Agnes Mbughi, who came from Kakomo Village, saying if such an arrangement was to ever be done, the farmers shall benefit from their produce.



“This debate has given us an opportunity to hear from candidates what they will do when we elect them to represent us in Parliament. Let’s hope that this is not just mere rhetoric and campaign talk.

“We coffee farmers have been on the losing end for quite a long time. But with what these candidates have told us at this debate, hope has been rekindled and we can see light at the end of the tunnel,” Mbughi said.

NICE Public Trust Chitipa and Justice and Peace (JP) of Karonga Diocese, with funding from EU, the Germany Embassy and OSISA, conducted the road shows and the debate to bring aspiring candidates closer to the electorates.