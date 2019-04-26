All is set for the kickoff of Airtel Top 8; Sponsors provide uniforms to all participating eight

By Sports Reporter

Airtel Malawi presented a set of 30 pieces of Macron branded kits to each of the eight teams teams to signal that all is set for the glamorous Airtel Top 8 involving Mighty Be Forward Wanderers, Silver Strikers, newcomers TN Stars, Karonga United Kamuzu Barracks and Masters Security.

Speaking after presenting a kit to Be Forward Wanderers, Airtel’s IT & public liaison officer, Dan Matavata said they are excited with the third season of the competition, which will see the competition going to three new venues.

The first game will be between Mighty Be Forward Wanderers and Silver Strikers at the Kamuzu Stadium in a repeat of the inaugural year final while newcomers TN Stars and Karonga United will battle it out at Kasungu Stadium.

On Sunday, Kamuzu Barracks will face Masters Security at the Civo Stadium

“For a start we are doing the launch in Blantyre and this is the first time that the commercial city will host an Airtel Top 8 match. For the past two editions Kamuzu Stadium was closed and Blantyre missed the Airtel party.

“But again for the first time we will be going to Kasungu and as far as Karonga and this makes the Cup a truly national event,” said Matavata.

FAM Competitions and Communications Director Gomezgani Zakazaka says all is set to get the cup rolling with the three fixtures lined up for this weekend.

FAM has since announced that tickets for all the three matches will be sold on match days at the respective venues.

At the Kamuzu Stadium, Open stand tickets are going at K1,500, MBC Stand K2,000, Covered Stand K4,000 and VIP Stand K6,000.

In Kasungu open stand ticket will be sold at K1,000 and Covered Stand at K3,000 while at Civo Stadium the tickets for Open, Covered and VIP are pegged at K1,000, K2,000 and K3,000 respectively.