AFCON 2019 Group D deemed group of death

By Duncan Mlanjira

The draw for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals to be be hosted by Egypt this June and the Group D comprising Morocco, South Africa, Namibia and Côte d’Ivoire has been described by pundits as group of death.

The group has three former winners in Morocco, South Africa and Côte d’Ivoire while the underdog, Namibia have a huge statement to make against these giants.

Group A has hosts Egypt, who are 7 time winners and they are paired with Zimbabwe, Uganda and DR Congo.

Group B has Guinea, Burundi, Madagascar and Nigeria; Group C has Kenya , Tanzania, Algeria and Senegal; Group E has Mali, Mauritania, Angola and Tunisia while F comprise Guinea Bissau, Benin, Ghana and Cameroon.

Favorites tipped to win the title are Nigeria, Ghana, Cameroon, Senegal, Morocco, Tunisia and Côte d’Ivoire.

Those participating for the first time are Burundi, Madagascar and Mauritania.

Meanwhile, former Côte d’Ivoire captain Yaya Toure, who was at the draw together with former Senegal great, El Hadji Diouf and Morocco’s Mustaffa Hadji, tips Cameroon to progress into the next round ahead of Ghana from Group F.

Toure made this prediction to mobile.ghanasoccernet.com taking into consideration that Cameroon are the defending champions and have what it takes to advance from the tricky group.

Ghana, the four-time Africa champions will kick-start their campaign against fellow West Africa counterparts Benin before facing Cameroon and Guinea Bissau.

Ghana, coaches by Kwesi Appiah, are seeking to end their 37-year wait for continental success, having won their last title in 1982.

Ghana have come close to ending their drought at the last six tournaments, having reached the semi-finals, and even going as far as the final in 2010 and 2015.

The opening match will be between the hosts Egypt against DR Congo.