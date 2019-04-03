ADRA, FDH in K14 Million Disaster Response

By Sam Majamanda

Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA) Malawi and FDH Bank on Monday partnered in responding to the needs of households displaced by the recent floods in Phalombe.

The two organizations donated items worth over K14 million to 368 households camping at Nkholonje and Dindi primary schools in Senior Chief Chiwalo in the district.

Speaking during presentation of the relief items, Country Director for ADRA Malawi, Hastings Lacha sympathised with the displaced households who had spent three weeks without receiving any assistance.

“The situation is pathetic. Although the rains have stopped, households that were affected are still living in situations of dire need and there is still need for more assistance, especially food,” said Lacha.

Among the donated items by the partnership were household utensils, plastic sheets, soap and blankets meant to replace those which were washed away by the floods.

FDH Bank Manager for Phalombe, Victor Bwanali said the bank, through its corporate social responsibility unit decided to join hands with ADRA Malawi in responding to the needs of the people as a way of giving back to its customers.

Bwanali said it was important for indigenous companies to be in the forefront in assisting government in responding to national calamities such as floods.

“Government alone cannot shoulder the unforeseen burden that has befallen it, hence the need for partners to come in with all the support we can render in these times of need,” Bwanali said.

In Phalombe, 22, 845 households were rendered homeless after the floods and as a result, 33 camps were mounted in various public places in the district.

One of the affected people camping at Nkholonje Primary School, Melia Chimenya claimed in an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) that people camping at the school had spent three weeks without food.

Meanwhile, the two organizations have advised households which received the assistance to start planning for resettlement as rains are about to end in the district.-MANA