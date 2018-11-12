Malawi’s CSO Forum withdraws petition asking British Government to probe Action Aid over Global Fund mismanagement

By Duncan Mlanjira

Civil Society Consultative Forum on Global Fund has withdrawn the petition they presented at a press briefing in Lilongwe last week that accused Action Aid for being involved in corrupt practises on the way how the organisation is mismanaging the funds and also asked the British Government to probe the International NGO.

In a statement signed and released on Sunday, November 11 by its chairperson Lucky Mbewe, the forum has apologised for the conduct, saying the earlier statement had some factual inaccuracies giving them the decision to immediately retract their stand in its entirety.

“On behalf of the National Civil Society Consultative Forum, I would like to sincerely apologize to the institutions and individuals adversely affected by the said statement, in particular Action Aid Malawi, the Malawi Global Fund Country Coordinating Mechanism (CCM), the British Government, DFID, NGO Board and CONGOMA for any inconveniences which the statement may have caused you.

“The National CSO Consultative Forum on Global Fund remains committed to work and collaborate with these institutions in future to enhance the effective implementation of the Global Fund grants in Malawi.

“We further affirm our commitment to ensure transparency and accountability in the management of the Global Fund grant in the country. With this retraction, we advise all the media and individuals against further publishing and making reference to the said statement with immediate effect.

However, some members in group feel Mbewe has withdrawn the statement out of fear because he did not consult the grouping. They said barely two days after they convened the press conference some members of the Forum were receiving threats through anonymous calls as well as from CCM.

The threats, the sources say, targeted the chairperson Mbewe and his organization, Centre for Youth Empowerment and Civic Education (CEYCE) and other signatories to the statement.

Reports show that CEYCE has been threatened by Action Aid through the members of CCM who were forcing Mbewe to withdraw the statement failure of which he and his organization would be put on blacklist internationally by all donors including withdraw of funding from a current donor, Comic Relief.

Notable organizations who are part of the forum include CYECE, HRCC, MCTU, CAYO, CASCOD, CREPAC, CEYCA among many other 22 organizations, who cited anomalies and issues of fraud on the part of management of the funds by NAC.

The Forum’s earlier statement indicated that in 2015, the Global Fund made a decision to kick out National AIDS Commission (NAC) as a country recipient of global funds for Malawi.

Upon kicking out NAC, the decision was made to take the country’s

recipient to non-state actors in a bid to ensure there is efficiency and effectiveness of the fund and Action Aid Malawi was picked as a country recipient for the funds.

“We the Civil Society Organizations in Malawi, wish to call upon the Malawi Global Fund Country Coordinating Mechanism, the Government of Malawi and the Global Fund, to review the operations and management of the global funds in Malawi,” the Forum said in their statement.

“There are high anomalies, mismanagement and cases of fraud in how the global funds have been managed by Action Aid Malawi since they became the country’s recipient of the funds.”

The Forum says they have noted that since HIV and AIDS funds management went to Action Aid, there are alleged gross mismanagement, cases of fraud, and lack of capacity within Action Aid to manage the Global Fund.

The CSO’s says it is sad that since Action Aid became a recipient, every year Malawi has been returning money to Global Fund due to lack of absorption capacity yet at the same time they are failing to fund the NGOs.

During the presser, the NGOs said they are sure that the Global Fund support comes to a country in order to benefit the locals, hence the need to probe and question issues when they are wrong.

“There are evidence that in the process of the fund, there has been huge elements of fraud and mismanagement of the global funds. There are instances that instead of transferring money into sub grantees accounts, Action Aid and other sub-grantees were drawing cash and giving to implementers which raises a big questions of accountability hence the demand that the Global Fund management should revert back to National Aids Commission,” read the statement in part.