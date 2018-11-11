Salima Concerned Citizens entangled in foreign business people’s interest

BY: Duncan Mlanjira

Salima-based community group, calling themselves Salima Concerned Citizens have confessed to have been bribed in order to issue a strong petition to the authorities that discredit foreign business people from Rwanda and Burundi as if it isaffecting Malawian business people of the district.

It has, however, been established that these two foreign nationalities are the ones who have business interest disputes and took advantage of the Salima-based community group to discredit each other.

According to an audio interview which Maravi Express has accessed, some members of the Salima Concerned Citizens said they were allegedly promised MK7 million by Vincent Niyongira, a Rwandees business tycoon to carry out the smear campaign and after writing and presenting a petition on November 8 to Salima District Commissioner Charles Mwawembe, copied to Senior Chief Kalonga, Salima Police Officer-in-Charge and DPP District Governor, MK1 million was disbursed to them and they shared amongst themselves.

However, not all members of the Concerned Citizens benefitted from the bribery and that the remaining pledge from the MK7 million was not being honoured amd that is why they are coming in the open to disclose the reality on the ground.

The petition is asking the DC for the immediate removal of businessman Emmanuel Sekanawo whom they allege of bringing confusion in the area thŕough blatant display and brazing of guns in public.

“We received K1 million but we were pledged K7 million to be given at the end of everything. We have so far presented the letter to all the relevant authorities,” said one of the sources from the concerned citizens.

Salima District DPP Governor, while confirming receiving the petition, was quick to refer the issue to the police as it borders on security and conflict.

Salima Police Officer-in-Charge, Assistant Commissioner M’bobo while confirming the disagreement amongst foreign nationals, described the situation as quiet and normal and business is taking place as usual.

The Concerned Citizens have not disclosed specific reasons why they want Sekanawo out of the district. Sekanawo settled in Salima a long time ago alongside other Burundians and Rwandees nationals all totaling 18 in number.

And what is of more interest is that on 31 October, 2018, the same Concerned Citizens held a press conference in Salima where they demanded immediate removal of all foreigners, Burundians and Rwandees nationals within 15 days.

However, within 15 days another petition has been petitioned and this time around just tagetting the Sekanawo family out of 18 of foreign nationals currently plying their trade in Salima.

In an interview, Vincent Niyongira denied having sponsored the Concerned Citizens, saying disagreements amongst the foreign businessmen, are normal everywhere but what is important is to how they solve those disputes.