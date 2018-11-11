Mutharika Pays Tribute to Fallen Soldiers

As the world commemorates 100 years since the end of the First World War 1 on November 11, 1918, President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika on Sunday led the Malawi Nation in commemorating the event which was held at the War Memorial Tower in Lilongwe.

The function, which saw the soldiers and police clad in their uniform, was colorfully conducted to honour the fallen war heroes who died during the first and second world wars.

Spokesperson of the Malawi Defence Force (MDF), Major Paul Chiphwanya, said they are doing everything to take care of the welfare of living war veterans. He said the world wars claimed lives of 10 million combatants and 7 million civilians.

“The wars involved nearly 19, 000 soldiers from Malawi alone. These world wars involved all African nations who fought for their colonial masters, except Ethiopia.

“Malawi has built war memorial houses in Mzuzu, Lilongwe and Zomba where we look after the war veterans who do not have any relative to take care of them,” Chiphwanya said.

He further told Malawi News Agency on the sidelines of the function that MDF has been conducting a series of income generating activities to raise money. The activities include football and netball tournaments played on Friday between the Diplomats and soldiers.

“We expect to raise the sum of K12 million through some activities like charity golf tournaments and other sporting activities to support the health of our war veterans,” he added.

Among other key personalities who laid wreaths after President Prof. Mutharika include Defence Force Commander Supuni Phiri, Inspector General of Police Rodney Jose and Chief Secretary to government, Lloyd Muhara.

Others were, Robin Lowe who represented Leader of Opposition in Parliament Dr Lazarus Chakwera, while Esther Mcheka Chilenje represented Speaker of National Assembly Richard Msowoya, Mayor of Lilongwe City Council Dr Desmond Bikoko and different members of the Diplomatic Corps.

Similar functions were concurrently held in Zomba where the president was represented by Minister of Labour, Youth, Sports and Manpower Development, Cecelia Chazama while in Mzuzu, it was led by Minister of Gender, Children, Disability and Social welfare, Grace Chiumia.