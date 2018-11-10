Nankhumwa describes late Senior Chief Che Somba as peacemaker

By: Duncan Mlanjira

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Kondwani Nankhumwa described Senior Chief Che Somba, who died on Tuesday and was buried on Friday as a peacemaker, who was tasked on many occasions to arbitrate disputes that arose in several chieftains across the country.

The funeral service of the Senior Chief in Somba Village in Blantyre was a befitting ceremony worthy of a revered traditional leader and it was graced by very high profile officials including Minister of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare Cecilia Chazama, Paramount Chief Lundu, the area’s MP Kennedy Kachingwe and District Commissioner (DC) Bernard Kansala.

Also in attendance were many fellow traditional leaders from Blantyre, Zomba, Machinga and Chikwawa as well as high profile dignitaries from Muslim Association of Malawi led by Sheikh Ali Kennedy.

Nankhumwa said when the Local Government Ministry, through the DC’s office, assigned late Che Somba to mediate disputes on its behalf that arose in several chieftains across the country, he always presented well written and objective reports when he came back from his assignments.

“The recommendations and solutions he presented were always approved and carried out by the government,” Nankhumwa said.

“He was a very loving human being first and foremost and a caring and humble chief. Death of a chief always affects the government especially when disputes arise over heir to the chieftaincy.

“So we are asking the family to mourn their patriarch peacefully as an honour he deserves and later identify the right heir to the chieftaincy. We have reports that there was some infighting over the heir even when he was alive. We will observe with keen interest so that we receive the rightful candidate.

“The government does not choose chieftains. It is passed on by blood lineage. But if disputes arise and are failing to be solved amicably, we come in to solve them. So we will be observing what will come out of here,” he said.

All the other speakers; DC Kansala, MP Kachingwe, Sheikh Kennedy, Paramount Chief Lundu and Senior Chief Lundu paid their tribute to the fallen chief, all saying late Che Somba was a dignified human being first and a very humble and wise traditional leader.

Kansala said when he joined Blantyre DC’s office in 2002 as Director of Administration, his role was to work with traditional leaders and after his first interaction they became very close allies.

“The wisdom he imparted to me was invaluable. For seven years he taught me how to work with people as development partners.

“For the DC’s office to be effective, we have to work with people and after I was assigned elsewhere, I still sought solutions to many things from late Che Somba,” he said.

MP Kachingwe said when he decided to join politics in 2007, his first point of call was to seek guidance and approval from the late Senior Chief, who advised him to have the welfare of the people at heart.

“He told me that for me to win I had to make tangible promises and make sure that they were fulfilled. He had said good leadership comes with humility,” he said.

Sheikh Kennedy told the gathering that late Che Somba, who was a devout and well respected Muslim nationwide, was part and parcel of the formation of Muslim Association of Malawi and was it’s once its secretary general for a very long time.

“Muslim Association of Malawi is effective till today because of his work ethics he imparted all of us. We still went back to him for more wisdom and today we mourn him as much as how the bereaved family are,” he said.

Late Che Somba was born 11th October, 1937 and became a chief in 1989, ruling for 29 years. He is survived by six children and 48 grandchildren.