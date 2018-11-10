Blue Eagles, Moyale teams to represent Malawi at the Zone VI volleyball

By: Duncan Mlanjira

Four teams Blue Eagles ladies, Blue Eagles men, Moyale Barracks men and Moyale Barracks Queens are expected to represent Malawi at this year’s Zone VI club championship in Durban, South Africa from November 29 to December 8.

Volleyball Association of Malawi (VAM) general secretary Jairo’s Nkhoma confirmed the development, saying the Zone VI organisers have approved their participation.

He said each country is given a slot of four teams to participate and at times even more than four depending on the failure of other teams to participate each participating club caters for all expenses of such as accommodation, food, transport and tournament fees.

Last year’s tournament held in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, Malawi was represented three teams, Kamuzu Barracks men and two ladies Blue Eagles and Moyale Barracks.

Nkhoma said following last year’s participation there was an improvement in winning of sets and he is very optimistic that the four teams will be much better this year in Durban.

The teams were allowed to participate after doing well in the Raiply national volleyball finals that took place on October 8 in Mzuzu.

In the ladies category, the champions were Blue Eagles Ladies, runners up were Moyale Barracks Queens while Kamuzu Barracks Ladies were third.

The men’s champions were Moyale Barracks, runners up were Thunders while Mipuniro Spikers settled for third place.