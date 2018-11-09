Three Killed in Karonga

Three people have died while others have sustained multiple injuries after the minibus they were travelling in overturned at Lulanga Immigration Road Block along Karonga-Mzuzu M1 Road.

Confirming the accident Karonga Police Officer In-Charge, Brenant Chitanda said the accident occurred on Wednesday around 8 am when the driver of the minibus registration number MJ 8958 failed to apply breaks due to excessive speeding.

Chitanda said the driver whom he identified as Chimwemwe Mhango, 34, later failed to control the vehicle which overturned several times and ended up into the dirty verge of the road.

He said one of the male passengers in the vehicle which was heading to Mzuzu from Karonga sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot while two others died whilst on the way to Chilumba Rural Hospital.

“We are saddened, as human life is precious so it is sad to lose people due to accident which would have been prevented,” said Chitanda.

Chitanda said police were yet to establish the identities and particulars of the deceased as we filed the story.

The driver and other eight passengers sustained different multiple injuries and were referred to Karonga District Hospital for further treatment.

Meanwhile, Karonga District Hospital Administration Officer, Clement Gonthi said two of the road accident victims were Thursday referred to Mzuzu Central Hospital.

“These two sustained serious fractures. One has a spine fracture and the other sustained a leg fracture,” Gonthi said.