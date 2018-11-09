Mutharika Warns Ministers: ‘Subscribe to Policies Of Govt’

President Prof Arthur Peter Mutharika has called upon members of his Cabinet to subscribe to the policies of the ruling government and be part of its policy agenda or face the consequences by being dropped from his cabinet.

The remarks come amidst outcry by some quarters of the society which say the current cabinet is unconstitutional since it doesn’t include the country’s vice president as a member.

Mutharika made the remarks at the Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe on Friday during the swearing in of new members of the Cabinet.

One Minister, Everton Chimulirenji and three deputy ministers, Charles Mchacha, Amos Mailosi and Welani Chilenga have been sworn in into the cabinet.

The president said there is nothing like sitting in Cabinet as an honorary position or as a matter of constitutional status but subscribing to the policies and agenda of the government of the day.

He said working in cabinet demands discipline and collective responsibility which he said must be shown and adhered to by all cabinet members.

“Because we work on the principle of collective responsibility, you cannot sit on cabinet if you are not part of its agenda. Every cabinet has a policy agenda,” he said.

On that note the president urged the sworn in cabinet members to work towards that agenda and drive policies that should make a difference in the lives of Malawians.

In accordance with the law and powers vested on him by the country’s constitution, on Wednesday President Mutharika made changes to the cabinet which entailed reassigning ministers to new portfolios. The changes saw some new faces roped in and Anna Kachikho being fired.

The president said he has trust in everyone he has appointed and expects them to live up to the expectation of the people and serve Malawians with a patriotic spirit, integrity and hardwork.

“In particular, I would like to urge you to protect public resources and foster transparency and accountability. I appeal to you to desist from engaging in corrupt activities,” said Mutharika.

He said corruption is evil and must be fought out of the society through collective responsibility.

According to the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) report released this week, Malawi’s rate of corruption control is at 65 percent.

Commenting on the changes made in his Cabinet, Mutharika defended it saying such changes are normal as Ministers and Deputy Ministers are occasionally rotated to expose them to other domains of government and sometimes to reinvigorate or reenergize government machinery.

“In other instances ministers and deputy ministers also need a fresh challenge in their work. The ultimate aim is to ensure that government serves the country better,” he said.

One of the Cabinet members sworn in, Charles Mchacha who is Deputy Minister of Homeland Security told the press in an interview after the swearing in ceremony that he will discharge the duties to best of his capabilities.

Mchacha who is also Democratic Progressive Party regional governor for the south said he will work to differentiate his duties as a regional governor and as a cabinet member.

“You have to know that now I have two offices. When I stand as deputy minister, I’m supposed to speak on behalf of government, for the general public but when I stand on the podium as regional governor, I stand for my party and I’m supposed to defend my party and that’s what I will exactly be doing,” said Mchacha.

Mchacha started politics in 2004 and has served in the DPP led government in different portfolios as deputy minister.

The law requires newly appointed Ministers and Deputy Ministers to be sworn in before they can discharge their functions.