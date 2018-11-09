Information Minister ‘Mtengo wa Minga’ Pledges Transparency

Henry Mussa is new Minister of Information and Communications Technology, replacing Nicholas Dausi who has been moved to the renamed ‘Ministry of Homeland Security’ which was formally known as Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security.

This follows some changes that President Peter Mutharika made to his cabinet on Wednesday in exercise of powers conferred upon him by Section 94(1) of the Constitution of the Republic of Malawi.

Speaking with Malawi News Agency (Mana), the new Information Minister said would continue from where Dausi stopped.

“I hope you are not a stranger in Malawi about me. This is the same Henry Mussa you have known for years; a very transparent, a business man, 24 hours in the office and media loving man, so expect more from me.”

However, he commended his predecessor (Dausi) for doing what he described as a very recommendable job for the ministry.

He further promised Malawians to expect favorable environment for media practitioners in the country as he will be saving as Minister of information.

According to a press release dated November 7, 2018 and signed by Chief Secretary to the Office of the President and Cabinet, Lloyd Muhara, President Mutharika has brought new faces in the cabinet namely Charles Mchacha who is Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) regional governor for the south and deputizing Dausi in the new cabinet.

Others are Welani Chilenga who is Deputy Minister of Natural Resources, Energy and Mining; and Amosi Mailosi who is Deputy Minister of Defence.

The president has further appointed Kalekeni Kaphale as the new Attorney General following resignation of Charles Mhango from the position.