Female Aspirants Tipped on Tricks of Winning

The Pan African Civic Education Network (PACENET) has urged Mulanje female politicians and aspirants to be development conscious and be issue based during their campaign in order to win the 2019 elections.

Programs Manager for PACENET, Cassidy Magreta said this during a workshop his organization organized in collaboration with OXFAM at Chonde in Mulanje on Wednesday as part of the ’50-50 Campaign’ to increase chances of women going to parliament in the 2019 elections.

Magreta said the workshop was organised to equip female candidates with skills to help them win their community’s trust so that they win their votes in the coming elections.

“We are teaching them how to be development minded politicians. We want them to win the elections.

“We will also civic educate chiefs and their subjects to develop a positive attitude towards women and support them,” said Magreta.

Programs Manager for OXFAM, Anthony Malunga, reiterated the need for people to change their attitude of perceiving women as non-achievers.

He said poverty, culture, religion and education, according to their research, are some of the factors that affect women aspiring for positions hence the need for people to change their mindset and start support women.

One of the female shadow Members of Parliament from Mulanje, Ebbie Mathanda thanked the organizers of the workshop which was attended by 16 female aspirants saying it will help her campaign well by focusing on the people’s needs.

“We have learnt various skills which will help us especially on how to do our campaign for us to be successful. The training has given me the confidence I need to win,” said Mathanda.