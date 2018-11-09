Activists Hails Veep Chilima’s Dismissal

Social and Political activists has welcomed the dismissal of opposition United Transformation Movement (UTM) leader Dr Saulos Chilima in President Professor Peter Mutharika’s cabinet.

President Mutharika made some changes to the Cabinet with effect from Wednesday, 7th November in the year of Our Lord 2018 in which Chilima’s name was missing.

Commenting on the missing of Chilima, President Mutharika’s Mouth Piece Mgeme Kalilani said: “The missing of his name (Chilima) is reflection of his statements that he does not work for this government and that he has nothing to do with it’s administration,”

In an interview with local media, Lawyer and social commentator, Justin Dzodzi said Vice President is not fit to be in President Mutharika’s cabinet.

“As a matter of practical reality, perhaps the list circulating is more realistic in the sense that I don’t believe there is any Malawian who thinks that the Vice President can be invited to a cabinet meeting and sit in that meeting,” Said Justin Dzodzi