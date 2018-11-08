Mutharika Reshuffles Cabinet, Chilima Fired

Malawi President Peter Mutharika has made some changes to the Cabinet with effect from Wednesday, 7th November in the year of Our Lord 2018, Maravi Express has learnt.
According to Statement signed by Chief Secretary to the Government, Lloyd Muhara the twenty man cabinet has excluded country’s vice President, also leader of United Transformation Movement (UTM) Dr Saulos Chilima.
In the past cabinet, Chilima who recently told BBC’s Hard Talk Program that he has not been reporting for official duties since June was Minister responsible for Disaster and Relief Management.
President Mutharika has also re-hired the services of Kalekeni Kaphale as Attorney General following the resignation of Charles Mhango from the position.
Full Cabinet Here:
- His Excellency the President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika President of the Republic of Malawi, Minister of Defence, Commander-In-Chief of the Malawi Defence Force.
- Honorable Goodall Gondwe, Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development.
- Honorable Henry Mussa, Minister of Information and Communications Technology.
- Honorable Dr Jean Kalilani, Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development.
- Honorable Kondwani Nankhumwa, Minister of Local Government and Rular Development.
- Honorable Atupele Muluzi, Minister of Health and Population.
- Honorable Francis Kasaila, Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism.
- Honorable Joseph Mwanamvekha, Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development.
- Honorable Bright Msaka, Minister of Education, Science and Technology.
- Honorable Samuel Tembenu, Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs.
- Honorable Dr Emmanuel Fabiano, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.
- Honorable Grace Obama Chiumia, Minister of Labor, Youth, Sports and Manpower Development.
- Honorable Jappie Mhango, Minister of Transport and Public Works.
- Honorable Nicholas Dausi, Minister of Homeland Security (Ministry renamed and DoDMA to be transferred to this Ministry).
- Honorable Cecilia Chazama, Minister of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare.
- Honorable Aggrey Massi, Minister of Natural Resources, Energy and Mining.
- Honorable Chimulirenji, Minister of Civic Education, Culture and Community Development.
- Honorable Charles Mchacha, Deputy Minister of Homeland Security.
- Honorable Amos Mailosi, Deputy Minister of Defence.
- Honorable Welani Chilenga, Deputy Minister of Natural Resources, Energy and Mining.