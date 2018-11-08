Mutharika Reshuffles Cabinet, Chilima Fired

Malawi President Peter Mutharika has made some changes to the Cabinet with effect from Wednesday, 7th November in the year of Our Lord 2018, Maravi Express has learnt.

According to Statement signed by Chief Secretary to the Government, Lloyd Muhara the twenty man cabinet has excluded country’s vice President, also leader of United Transformation Movement (UTM) Dr Saulos Chilima.

In the past cabinet, Chilima who recently told BBC’s Hard Talk Program that he has not been reporting for official duties since June was Minister responsible for Disaster and Relief Management.

President Mutharika has also re-hired the services of Kalekeni Kaphale as Attorney General following the resignation of Charles Mhango from the position.