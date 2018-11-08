Kinnah Phiri Dumps UTM

Former Flames Head Coach and player Kinnah Phiri has dumped Vice President Dr Saulos Chilima’s United Transformation Movement (UTM), three months after joining the movement.

Confirming the development in an interview with a local Media on Thursday, Phiri said will support the ruling Mighty Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Maravi Express has also learnt that some top UTM’s members will dump the movement soon to join Mighty DPP following a recent survey by Institute of Public Opinion and Research which has predicated doom for the opposition group UTM.