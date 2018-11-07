Police Charity Work Excites Govt

Malawi Government has commended Malawi Police Service for charitable works the institution conducts in the country.

Minister of Information and Communications Technology who is also government’s spokes person Nicholas Dausi made the commendation following a fundraising big walk that Mwanza Police organised on Monday aimed at raising funds to assist the needy in the district.

“As government, we appreciate what the police are doing where apart from enforcing laws, they also do charitable work. Therefore it is important for everyone to support such initiatives as at the end, it is ordinary Malawians who benefit and that is why I came to take part,” said Dausi.

He then called upon individuals and organizations to emulate the spirit of sharing with the needy like what police women at Mwanza Police Station had done.

In an interview, chairperson for the grouping that organised the activity, Assistant Superintendent Fallesie Whyte said the big walk was organized to raise funds.

“We wish we could reach out to as many needy people in the district as possible but we are hindered by financial constraints,” said Whyte.

She then called for financial and material support from well-wishers so that the vision of the group is accomplished. MK500, 000 was expected to be raised during the event.

The big walk follows a food fair which the police women group conducted two months ago as part of mobilizing funds for the organization.