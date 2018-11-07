Lions Club Donates Eye Testing Machine to Kamuzu Central Hospital

Lions Club of Capital City (LCCC) in conjunction with Vision Care on Monday this week donated an eye testing machine to Kamuzu Central Hospital’s (KCH) Eye Department in Lilongwe.

Club’s district governor for Malawi and Mozambique, Chisomo Roxana Gunda said LCCC has been working with Vision Care which comprises Canadian Doctors for five years and it is through this partnership that the club made the donation.

“They (Vision Care) communicated to us that they have mobilized resources in Canada and they wanted to donate to Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH) through Lions Club of Capital City as their partners,” she said.

She added that for a long time, the club has been working with different partners in the country, for instance, the United Nations and Vision Care just to mention a few.

Gunda pointed out that for over 100 years the club has been supporting the health sector as a whole throughout the country, including KCH.

She further elaborated that during this period, the club’s main focus has been eye sight only until last year when a joint research with the UN identified other four priority areas.

Hospital Director for Kamuzu Central Hospital, DR Jonathan Ngoma, commended the club for the donation, saying the equipment will assist in the diagnosis of patients with eye infections.

Said he: “The equipments that we have are not adequate and it is high time we replace the old machines with the new and modern ones as infections are also becoming complex with time,”

Ngoma said the donation to the Eye Department would go a long way in supplementing what the government is already doing. He then expressed gratitude to LCCC for the support rendered.

Meanwhile, statistically, the Eye Department attends to an average of 100 patients per day and about 3, 000 patients per month.