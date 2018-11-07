DPP launches ‘Nzimayi Atchene’ campaign in Ntcheu

By: Duncan Mlanjira

Democratic Progressive Party newly-formed wing, Friends of APM on Sunday stormed all corners of Ntcheu District where they launched ‘Mzimayi Atchene’ (let’s dress up women) campaign in which they distributed party regalia.

This is part of the activities that Friends of APM has lined up ahead of the 2019 tripartite polls.

The grouping’s fund-raising chairperson Kenneth Bwanali said the campaign aims at bringing the party closer to the people and that they decided to start the campaign in Ntcheu after noting that the district has always supported DPP.

“We want people to feel that DPP is the party for the people. We want our party leaders to interact freely with their people, as you are aware DPP is the party for the people,” he said.

He disclosed that Friends of APM will visit every part of the country to ensure that every member has access to party materials.

One of the recipients, Jacob Mandala from Ntcheu Boma said they are happy that the party have felt that women should also be considered.

Just recently, President Mutharika visited Ntcheu and asked the people there to support DPP, saying they should not to be carried away with the newly-formed United Transformation Movement (UTM) as is has no agenda and capacity to develop the country.

The President said he was confident that Malawians will vote for DPP again come 2019 elections even though he sees a tough campaign trail for next year’s elections.

Mutharika promised people in the country that no one will die of hunger as long as the DPP is in power.

On water challenges being faced in the country, Mutharika said he would in two weeks time announce a big water project for the dried Mpira Dam which he said is meant to alleviate water challenges being faced in Balaka and Ntcheu districts.

Senior Chief Kwataine applauded government under the DPP leadership for several development projects that has seen people in the district enjoying good road networks and other social amenities.

He mentioned Ntcheu stadium, Tsangano turn off to Neno road as some of the projects that would improve lives of people in the district.