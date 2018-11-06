Govt Increases FISP Beneficiaries

The Malawi Government through Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development has increased Fertilizer Input Subsidy Program (FISP) beneficiaries to 1,OOO,OOO (One Million) for the 2018/2019 growing season compared to 900,000( Nine Hundred Thousand) households last growing season.

Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, Gray Nyandule Phiri confirmed the development in a press statement made available to Maravi Express issued on 5th of November in the year 2018.

” The Ministry of Agriculture , irrigation and Water Development wishes to inform stakeholders, the general public and all district councils that 2018/19 FISP program has targeted 1000 000 households,” reads part of the statement.

The statement further stated, ” The Ministry is asking all stakeholders including the general public to report to police any suspicions of theft , fraud , corruption or any malpractices.”

The goal of the Farm Input Subsidy Program (FISP) is to enhance food self-sufficiency by increasing smallholder farmers’ access to and use of improved agricultural inputs, thereby boosting the incomes of resource-poor farmers.