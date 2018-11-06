Chilima’s UTM Posed For ‘Landslide’ Loss

A recent survey by the Institute of Public Opinion & Research (IPOR) reveals that Vice President Dr Saulos Chilima’s United Transformation Movement (UTM) will lose with a landslide in the forth coming 2019 Tripartite Elections.

The survey also indicated that governing Mighty Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) with President Peter Mutharika will narrowly win Malawi’s 2019 elections against the main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

The research report which is titled “Political Environment Towards The 2019 Tripartite Elections In Malawi”, says the next year’s polls is for the three parties DPP, MCP and UTM leaving out Peoples Party (PP) and United Democratic Front (UDF).

“In terms of voting intentions, in the presidential, parliamentary and local government races, the ruling DPP was ahead in the national vote, followed very closely by the MCP”, the report concludes.

In the report, IPOR reveals that the DPP leads on party identification (support) with 33% ahead of MCP) (31%) and UTM (17%). When looking at the demographics, the report reveals that the DPP appeals to all age groups, especially the youth.

The party enjoys a great balance of support across all regions. Southern Region remains DPP’s stronghold, with the MCP and UTM rejected by the voters to a mere 5 per cent to MCP and 8 per cent support to UTM.

The ruling party will have increased performance in the Central Region, coming second. However, it comes second in the North – with a very narrow margin.

Interestingly, the DPP has shown a strong performance in both urban and rural areas. This makes it a party that the people love, support, and has a universal appeal across all demographics.