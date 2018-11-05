India Pledges More Support to Malawi

Malawi is expected to continue benefiting through development projects from the Government of the Republic of India as a result of long- lived cordial bilateral ties between the two governments.

During his visit to Malawi, the Indian Vice President, Shri Venkaiah Naidu, announced this at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe on Monday where he held talks with President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika.

“We have all things that we can donate to Kamuzu Central Hospital such as a machine on cancer- related diseases, ten ambulances and medical services as part of our diplomatic ties that is growing from strength to strength.

“Our government will also look at how much it would help in the infrastructural development, hence the reason we are constructing the Mahatma Gandhi International Conference Centre in Blantyre,” Naidu hinted.

He added that the Indian Government has plans to assist in the trade and industry services.

The Indian Vice President also announced that mangoes from Malawi have been cleared for exportation to India, which he said will benefit this country by boosting its economy.

“We will also work with four of the country’s universities and assist them with assorted materials that matter but lack in their academic stature,” he said.

Naidu further applauded Malawi for standing by India at several United Nations’ positions which has boosted his country, mentioning gender-related portfolios as an example.

In his welcoming speech, Mutharika thanked the cooperation between the two governments which he said has grown over the years and further asked India to invest more in Malawi.

“I urge Indian investors to come and open their various businesses in the country which, I am sure, already started for over one hundred years now. This country as fondly called ‘the Warm Heart of Africa’ welcomes various industries to invest in Malawi,” Mutharika said.

Naidu will leave the country for India through Kamuzu International Airport on Monday (November 5) after attending to a series of activities.