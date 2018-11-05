Cyclist Trampled to Death by Elephant in Liwonde

An elephant killed a 67 year old man in Mangochi on Friday as the man was cycling back home from Malombe through Liwonde National Park, Police have confirmed.

Mangochi Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Inspector Rodrick Maida told Malawi News Agency (Mana) that the man, Daitoni Elephant, had successfully cycled from his village, Sanja in Sub-Traditional Authority Chiunda through the park to Malombe Trading Centre.

He said upon returning home, Elephant was faced with a herd of five elephants in the park and sensing danger, he jumped off the bicycle and run for his life.

“Before he could make it any further, one elephant ran after the man and caught him with its trunk before clashing him against a tree,” Maida explained, adding that he died on the spot.

According to PRO, postmortem conducted at Malombe Health Centre established that death was due to internal bleeding.

Gravel road from Malombe to Sanja and Masanje areas in Sub-Traditional Authority (STA) Chiunda passes through Liwonde National Park making it one of the most dangerous areas to pass through in Mangochi at any time of the day.