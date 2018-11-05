1O years For Defilement

Chitipa First Grade Magistrate Court has sentenced 20 year- old William Kilembe to 10 years imprisonment with hard labour (IHL) for defiling a 14 year old girl.

The court heard that the accused proposed love to the girl (name withheld) in August this year to which the victim agreed.

It was also reported in court that on September 25, Kilembe took the girl to a bush where he had sexual intercourse with her.

Police Prosecutor, Inspector Evance Mtepuka told the court that on another occasion on September 29, the two went to watch a football match. The girl arrived home late at the time parents had already locked their house.

“This prompted the girl to go to Kilembe’s house. Kilembe then took her to his grandmother’s house.

The girl’s parents started searching for the girl and she was found on October 2 at Kilembe’s grandmother’s house which forced the parents to report the matter to police,” said Mtepuka.

He said police then arrested the suspect and upon inquiry, the girl informed the law enforcers and her parents that Kilembe had sexual intercourse with her.

Mtepuka, therefore, asked the court to give a stiffer punishment to the accused, arguing that having sexual intercourse with a minor is a serious offence and violation of the minor’s privacy and dignity.

“Although the accused is first offender, I ask the court to consider giving a stiffer punishment to the accused, saying cases of defilement are on increase in the district,” he explained.

In mitigation, Kilembe pleaded with the court for leniency, saying he is epileptic and suffers from a strange disease which only requires natural herbs for treatment.

However, First Grade Magistrate, Billy Ngosi said defilement, which is contrary to Section 138 (1) of the Penal Code carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

“The offender will serve 10 years imprisonment with hard labour after considering his age, mitigation factors and his own plea of guilty,” said Ngosi.

Kilembe comes from Siyombwe Village in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Mwaulambya in Chitipa District.